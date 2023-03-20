British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of LON BSC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 57 ($0.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.84. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £104.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT 2 alerts:

About British Smaller Companies VCT 2

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.