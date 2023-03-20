Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target for the company.

LON BPT opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.36) on Thursday. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.80 ($4.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,152.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

In other news, insider Cyrus Taraporevala bought 8,517 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £17,970.87 ($21,902.34). 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

