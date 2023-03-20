Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Breedon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BREE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 72.10 ($0.89). 5,555,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.36. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.70 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.40 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80.67 ($0.99).

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

Breedon Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,882.84). In other news, insider Carol Hui bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,438.29). Also, insider Clive Watson bought 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($27,882.84). Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

