Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Increased to GBX 85 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.12) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 80.67 ($0.98).

Breedon Group Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:BREE traded up GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 72.29 ($0.88). 5,100,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,435. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 86.40 ($1.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.36.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

Breedon Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,306.52). In other Breedon Group news, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,306.52). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,672.15). Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

