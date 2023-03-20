Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.