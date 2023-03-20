BNB (BNB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $702.39 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $336.51 or 0.01200279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $53.13 billion and $702.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,111 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,891,277.5146566 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 333.63779762 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1215 active market(s) with $733,078,286.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
