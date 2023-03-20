BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 2,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

