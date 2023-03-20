BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
BlueLinx Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
