BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $35.64 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. BitShares has a total market cap of $35.64 million and $1.05 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005241 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003306 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.