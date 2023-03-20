Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.05

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.56 or 0.00052191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $233.69 million and $7.05 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,904.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00132083 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.31019044 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.