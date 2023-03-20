Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $134.03 or 0.00480173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $213.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,912.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00130656 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00031643 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,341,988 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
