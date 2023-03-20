Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $134.03 or 0.00480173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $213.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,912.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00130656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00031643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,341,988 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

