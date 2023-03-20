Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $136.24 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $136.24 or 0.00484911 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $200.08 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00132295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,341,512 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

