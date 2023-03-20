Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIR. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.81.

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

