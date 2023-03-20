BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.39. 117,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 471,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,958 shares of company stock worth $2,138,393. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

