Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 224,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,675. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Stories

