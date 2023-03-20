BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $496,260.58

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $78.17 or 0.00281456 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $378.96 million and $496,260.58 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

