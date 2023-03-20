Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

