Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 424,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 374,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,677. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.81. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

