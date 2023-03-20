Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $219.07 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.62 or 0.06259899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

