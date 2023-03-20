Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

