Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.92. 75,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,260. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

