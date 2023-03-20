Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

