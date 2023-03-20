Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

BAC traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,907,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,391,129. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

