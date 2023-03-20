Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,317,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 5,356,055 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

