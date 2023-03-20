Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 3.1 %

BCH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

