Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
BCH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.
