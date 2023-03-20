Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 26.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

