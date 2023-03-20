B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,725,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000. AST SpaceMobile makes up 1.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 408,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 0.3 %

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 230,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64.

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.