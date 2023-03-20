B. Riley Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,649 shares during the period. The Arena Group comprises approximately 10.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Arena Group worth $48,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

The Arena Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 7,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

