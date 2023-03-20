Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00031125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $95.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.92168307 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $122,246,382.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

