Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Avnet stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Get Avnet alerts:

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.