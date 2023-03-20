Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

