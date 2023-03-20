Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 283,649 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

