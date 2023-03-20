Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $23.17 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.