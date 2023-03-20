Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $17.21

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.21 or 0.00062359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and approximately $220.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,682,864 coins and its circulating supply is 325,620,144 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

