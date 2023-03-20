Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

