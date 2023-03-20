ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ATN International has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -125.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 274.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ATN International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ATN International by 184.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

