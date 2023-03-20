Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

