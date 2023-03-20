Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,550,000 after purchasing an additional 695,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,315.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

