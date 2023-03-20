Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
