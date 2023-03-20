Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ARES opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,079,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,132 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

