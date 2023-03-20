Ardor Price Hits $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $94.03 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.