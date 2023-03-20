Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 237,920 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

