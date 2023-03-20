Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78. 1,911,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,583,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $790.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

