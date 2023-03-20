Aragon (ANT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.89 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00008474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $101.71 million and $9.89 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00348972 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,111.98 or 0.25364505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now [introducing ANTv2](https://aragon.org/blog/antv2): a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

