Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

