AON (NYSE:AON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

AON stock opened at $296.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $252,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Recommended Stories

