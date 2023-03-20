Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $331.34 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $331.34 million and $59.56 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03486951 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $59,793,385.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

