Analyzing Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -3.44% -18.24% -2.64% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.95% 1.33% 0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noble Roman’s and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $20.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Roman’s and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $13.89 million 0.50 $510,000.00 ($0.03) -10.33 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.25 $6.91 million $0.12 128.26

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Noble Roman’s on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

