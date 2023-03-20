Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for APA (APA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of APA (NASDAQ: APA) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $45.00.

3/7/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – APA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – APA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/8/2023 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/26/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/23/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

APA Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.88. 6,310,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of APA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,738,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

