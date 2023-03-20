Analysts Set Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target at $12.92

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of analysts have commented on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 115,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enfusion by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 101,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

ENFN opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

