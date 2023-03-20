Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $185.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.15. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.